Newly married man ends life for not getting wife of choice; keeps mobile statues ‘I quit’

Aurangabad, May 16:

A 25-year-old newly married man hanged himself on Sunday night for not getting a wife of his choice. He had kept ‘I quit’ on his Whatsapp status before taking the extreme step.

According to details; the man Ajay Samadhan Sable who was a plumber by profession used to live with his parents and wife at Rajnagar.

He got married five months ago and his wife had gone to her parents' house a few days ago. After having dinner, he went to his room on the second floor of the house at 9.30 pm on Sunday and committed suicide. His friends reached home to meet him after seeing his Whatsapp status.

He was found hanging himself in the room. Mukundwadi Police Station was informed immediately. Police rushed Ajay to Government Medical College and Hospital in an unconscious state. Doctors of GMCH declared him brought dead. A case of accidental death was registered with Mukundwadi Police Station.

Ajay unhappy after marriage

Police sources said Ajay was upset since he got married. He used to post negative thoughts on his social media account. His friends asked him about it but, he did not reply.

Police collect suicide note from spot

Mukundwadi Police Station police inspector Brahma Giri said that they found a suicide note from the room of the deceased. In the suicide note, he stated that he did get not a wife of his choice. “My wife did not know how to wear a saree or cooking. Whenever we had a meal in hotels, she used to keep her ‘Thali’ on other tables after having food,” he mentioned in the note. Police said they would verify the signature of the deceased found on the suicide note.