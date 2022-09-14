Newly married woman commits suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

An 18-year-old newly married woman committed suicide by hanging herself at Wadgaon Kolhati. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday morning. The reason for suicide was not known. The deceased has been identified as Aarti Yogesh Gadekar.

On Wednesday morning, when known that Aarti hanged herself, her husband Yogesh and family members rushed her to a private hospital in an unconscious condition. The doctors asked them to take her to the government hospital, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination.

Aarti was married to Yogesh three months back. On Friday, she had gone to her parents' house at Jikthan. Yogesh brought her to Wadgaon Kolhati on Tuesday, the sources said. On receiving the information, Waluj MIDC PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Rajendra Bangar and others rushed to the spot. A case has been registered while API Gautam Wavale is further investigating the case.