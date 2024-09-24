Newly qualified CS students felicitated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) felicitated newly qualified CS-Executives and CS Professional in a programme recently.

Past chairman and founder members of the Chapter CS Laxmikant Jaipurkar and CS PC Agrawal were the guests of honour. The Chairperson of the chapter, CS Komal Mutha congratulated the students and their parents for their success. Committee members CS Saishwar Vyas and CS Rashmi Gangwal were present.

A total of 27 students from within the jurisdiction qualified Company Secretaries final examination. The names of the successful students are Shraddha Khandelwal, Poornima Mulye, Revati Kasliwal, Ameya Deshpande, Prachiti Kanade, Aditi Fursule, Vaibhav Nimje, Rushikesh Gosavi, Mangala Modhekar, Khushboo Kasliwal, Tejas Mehta, Kripal Kukreja, Pratik Lalwani, Omprakash Jat, Devesh Somani, Jinit Patel, Ganesh Bhutada, Sushilkumar Mohite, Prajyot Agrawal, Sagar Bodhe, Firdos Tamboli, Krushi Sadana, Sakshi Bhutada, Satyajit Deshmukh, Sarang Kulkarni, Disha Jadhwani and Prashant Sonar. The Chapter recorded the highest results of the CS Executive and CS Professional session in the August 2024 examination.