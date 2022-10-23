Newsletter CommX released

recently.

College Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui and Vice Principal Dr M A Bari appreciated the sincere efforts put in by the editorial board. Vaidehi Kodape stated that the world is now of data-driven economies. She deliberated on the role of AI in HR Management. Head of the department and editor-in-chief Dr Aparna Saraf and editor Mohd Farooque were also present.

The newsletter highlights the articles authored by the students on various topics of Commerce and Management. S.Chand Draupadi Devi Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Juveriya Abdul Gaffar and Syed Ibrahim Nehri. Nasrin Khokar and Shaikh Zaid were felicitated for their achievements.

Dr Aditi Bhattacharya, Dr I M Farooqui, Dr H K Makeen, Dr Madhuri Sahasrabuddhe, Ayesha Sultana, faculties and students were present at the event. Arshiya Khan conducted the proceedings and Zaid Arab proposed a vote of thanks.