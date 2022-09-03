NGO appeals to curb food waste during Ganeshotsav

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

A local NGO, Anna Vachawa Samiti (AVS), has appealed to the devotees to avoid food waste during Ganeshotsav. The NGO urged the Ganesh Mandals to donate food so that it could be utilised to feed poor and needy persons in the city.

The press release issued by NGO president Anant Motale has appealed to the Ganesh Mandals to focus on the distribution of ‘feast’ (special food) during the Bhandara. They should target to achieve ‘zero’ food waste. Hence serve the food in small quantities; take special care while serving children; also encourage people to eat all the food served to them on plates.

AVS appealed to the mandals not to throw away unserved food (in utensils) in the nearby bins. Instead, call on mobile numbers 9404238040 or 9923108484. The auto-rickshaw will reach the venue and take away the food and distribute it to the poor and needy people. The citizens may also contact the NGO president on mobile number 9850120801, stated the release.