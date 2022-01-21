NGT accepts Solid waste Management Plan of AMC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has accepted the Solid waste Management (SWM) Plan submitted by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as an action taken report (ATR) to dispose of the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) in the last two years. The NGT's principal bench completed the procedure on January 19, 2022. Earlier, one citizen has filed an application alleging that the disposal of MSW is going on in an unscientific manner.

The principal bench comprising chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Justice Sudhir Agrawal, Justice Brijesh Sethi, expert members Professor A Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad gave the above verdict.

Earlier, the NGT has ordered a joint committee to conduct a ground survey and submit the report on the basis of its findings. Accordingly, the committee submitted its report to the tribunal on March 17, 2021. Later on, the AMC submitted its affidavit on January 18, 2022. Hence going through the committee's report and affidavit the NGT bench accepted the measures being taken by the AMC to dispose of its solid waste.

Order to constitute a steering committee

Meanwhile, the NGT has issued an order to constitute a steering committee to monitor solid waste management. The committee should comprise members from the Town Planning section, Central Pollution Control Board and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. Adv Anirudh Kulkarni represented the AMC.

" We have successfully started the operations of two dry garbage processing plants and one biogas plant in the city. The consistent efforts are underway to give momentum, boost efficiency and bring transparency in the SWM with good planning and using technology. Solid waste management could not be successful without people's participation. Hence the citizens should cooperate with the municipal corporation by handing garbage, by segregating it, to the sanitary worker visiting at their door (through ghanta gadi). It will be their valuable contribution," said the AMC administrator A K Pandey.