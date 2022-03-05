NGT gets tough on Kham River pollution

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 5:

Taking cognizance of media reports published recently on pollution in Kham River, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state's Chief Secretary to convene a meeting of officials concerned and sought an action taken report (ATR) on the issue of discharging untreated sewage into the river.

A principal bench of NGT headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel has taken up the matter regarding the pollution in the river which is affecting the farmers who have to use the polluted water for irrigation.

There is an indiscriminate encroachment and dumping of solid waste which has reduced the seasonal river to the flow of garbage, as per the media report. Noting that restoration of the river by preventing discharge of untreated sewage and dumping of other waste and removing encroachments from the catchment area is a necessary step for restoration of the environment, the NGT held that pollution of the river is a criminal offence under the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. Apart from access to clean potable water being a fundamental right of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, there are also other constitutional provisions requiring local bodies and district administration to adopt measures for maintaining a clean environment, the NGT stated in the order which has been passed recently.

The media report shows the failure of the administration in the discharge of their obligations under the Constitution as well as under the orders of the Supreme Court and the Tribunal, it stated.

Hence the NGT sought the response of the state authorities. "If there is already an action plan prepared by the River Rejuvenation Committee (RRC) Maharashtra in respect of the river in question, the same must be executed accordingly. If no such plan has been prepared, then it should be prepared within one month with appropriate timelines and budgetary support, in terms of the judgment of the Supreme Court, " the order stated.

The state's chief secretary has been directed to call a meeting of concerned officers including members of the River Restoration Centre, State Pollution Control Board, and District Administration, and submit the action taken report by June 30. The next hearing will be held on July 13.