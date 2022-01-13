NHAI permits MJP for laying of pipeline adjacent to A'bad-Paithan Highway

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

The new water supply scheme of valuing Rs 1,680 crore will now gain momentum as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has granted permission to Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to lay main water pipeline adjacent to the Aurangabad-Paithan Highway.

NHAI will be widening the existing Aurangabad to Paithan Highway into four lane (of 45 metres). Hence it has granted permission to lay pipelines in 5 metres wide space adjacent to the highway between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi.

It may be noted that MJP is the state-appointed nodal agency to implemented the water works. It is executing the works in two phases. The contract of first phase works of valuing Rs 1,308 crore have been awarded to Hyderabad-based GVPR Company.

Earlier, the road widening task was to be done by public works department. Hence the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has deposited Rs 70 lakh with PWD for it in 2010. Later on, the water supply scheme got revised and NHAI took over the road works. Hence MJP was seeking permission from NHAI to lay pipeline adjacent to the highway. It has demanded compensation of Rs 6 crore for allocating space for pipeline.

Meanwhile, MJP is gearing up to pay the money. In addition, the manufacturing of the pipes will have to start soon. The work of setting up a factory is in last leg as the machines are being imported from Germany. The company has also ordered for welding machine from outside. The production of pipes is expected to start from first week of February, claimed MJP's superintending engineer Ajay Singh.

" We have submitted the file seeking permission to lay pipelines to NHAI as it is widening the Aurangabad-Paithan into four lane. The meeting held between the union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and the district's guardian minister Subhash Desai during the last month turned out to be fruitful. The MJP has received the permission letter from NHAI. Hence the works of laying pipeline will be undertaken at the earliest," said Singh.