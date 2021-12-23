NHAI starts collecting 'User Fee' on NH 52 (old NH 211) from today

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

The vehicle-owners (all types) travelling between Nipani and Karodi through the newly constructed four-lane National Highway 52 (old NH 211) will have to pay the User Fee at Karodi Toll Plaza from tomorrow (w.e.f December 24- 8 am), stated the Aurangabad's project implementation unit (PIU) of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

NHAI hopes that NH-52 will help in easing the traffic burden on the national highway as it passes through the city. The traffic will be diverted towards the highway from Nipani (a distance of 2-3 km away from Jhalta Phata) to Karodi.

It may be noted that the NH 52 stretches from Solapur to Dhule NH 52. Hence the vehicles using the 30.21-km long road extended from Nippani (Aurangabad) to Karodi will have to pay the User Fee (toll). The construction of the toll plaza has been completed under the supervision of PIU's (Aurangabad) project director Arvind Kale, manager (technical) Mahesh Patil and their team.

The Karodi Toll Plaza has 16 booths (lanes) for vehicles; advanced computers; RFID readers for FastTag, CCTV surveillance, ambulance, crane service, toilets and bathrooms.

The NHAI headquarters (in New Delhi) has tentatively appointed a Hyderabad-based V V Reddy as User Fee Collection Agent for three months (from December 24, 2021 to March 24, 2022).

It may be noted that the NH 52 stretch of 30-km has been developed under National Highway Development Programme's Bharatmala Pariyojana, on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model. The contract valuing Rs 513 crore was allotted to L&T Co. in February 2018. The project involved the construction of a four-lane dual carriageway of length 30.21 km with flexible pavement, service and slip roads, bridges, flyovers, vehicular underpasses and cattle underpasses. The stretch passes through Devlai, Satara, Kanchanwadi and Tisgaon places from the Aurangabad tehsil.