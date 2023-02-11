NHAI to widen Harsul Road from Feb 13

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has geared up to demolish 98 properties, to widen the National Highway passing through Harsul, from Monday. Meanwhile, an air of displeasure prevailed as the project-affected residents claimed that they have not received their compensation, so far. The land acquisition drive will be implemented from February 13 at 8 am.

A few days ago NHAI fixed the compensation of Rs 19.23 crore. Accordingly, the district administration started serving notices to 98 property holders on February 9. They were directed to submit land ownership documents along with bank details so as to deposit the land compensation in their accounts.

Meanwhile, the press release issued by NHAI executive engineer S L Galande informed the property-holders to vacate their possession by Sunday (February 12) night. The land acquisition process will take place on Monday (February 13) from 8 am.

Meanwhile, the property holders including Narendra Autade grieved that they received notices, but the compensation is yet to be deposited in their bank accounts. One week’s time should have been given to vacate the possession. This would have helped evade the loss of needy property holders.

- The award of land was declared in June 2022. Accordingly, the land is designated as owned by the government in the record since the declaration of the award.

- On January 31, 2023, the compensation amount was sanctioned.

-A sum of Rs 15.77 crore will be paid to the property holders.

-Sub-divisional officer is striving to get the compensation deposited in 15 days.

-Acting upon the orders of the divisional commissioner and the collector, NHAI will press AMC to demolish the properties and acquire the land.

-The traffic on the route will be closed for all vehicles during the drive. Hence NHAI has informed the police to maintain security.