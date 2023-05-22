Niece dies; uncle injured as motorcycle dashes bridge wall

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A girl died and her uncle was seriously injured as he lost control of the speeding motorcycle and dashed to the security wall of the bridge at Apatgaon on Solapur - Dhule Highway near Chitte Pimpalgaon on Monday evening. The deeased has been identified as Diksha Mangalsingh Kachwah (18) and her uncle as Krishna Kachwah (Rampur, District Jallon, Uttar Pradesh).

Krishna lives with his family at Bhalgaon area for the past many years and runs a Pani Puri stall. On Monday, he was going on his motorcycle (GJ 16 DF 7037) with his niece Diksha at around 5 pm. He lost his balance and his motorcycle dashed on the security wall of the bridge. The motorcycle was dragged to around 500 meters. Diksha succumbed to severe head injuries on the spot and Krishna was seriously injured. The local residents rushed the injured to the hospital. Krishna is being treated at a private hospital in the city. A case of accidental death has been registered with Chikalthana police station. Under the guidnce of PI Ravindra Khandekar, API Sudam Shirsat is further investigating the case.