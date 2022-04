Night load shedding on 24 feeders, citizens have sleepless night

Morning load shedding on 8 feeders

Aurangabad, April 10:

Load shedding was carried out on 24 feeders by MSEDCL in the city on Saturday night between 10.30 pm and 3 am. The power supply was cut off for one to two hours. There are 1200 to 1500 electricity consumers on one feeder. Hence at least 28,000 electricity consumers were forced to have a sleepless night.

After 3 years, Aurangabad city is once again facing heavy regulation in summer. Due to increasing demand for electricity, arrears of electricity bill and loss of electricity distribution are high in the district. Load shedding is being done on different feeders every day. Until now, load shedding was done only in the morning, afternoon and evening. But now load shedding is also being done at night.

Load shedding was carried out on 32 feeders between 10.30 pm on Saturday to 7.20 am and in morning hours on 8 feeders on Sunday. Many citizens quizzed the MSEDCL employees about the disrupted electricity supply at night.

Load shedding occurred in this areas

Load shedding was carried out on the 11 kV Khandoba temple feeder, Sarasiddhi, Dudh Dairy, Paithan Gate, Chetnanagar, Deogiri feeder, 11 KV IRB feeder, Sudhakarnagar, Nakshatrawadi, Chanakyapuri, Mutha complex, Gajanan temple, 11 KV Stadium feeder, Devgiri Valley, Priyadarshani, Ramgopalnagar , Growth Center, Subhedari, 33 kV Income MHADA feeder, 11 KV water work feeder, Samarthnagar, Aurangpura, Roshangate, Cidco, Ganesh colony, Nehru Bhavan, Maqbara, Panchakki, Kauser Park, Naregaon feeder at different times from Saturday night to Sunday morning.