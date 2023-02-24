Nightmare for Satara residents continues

Aurangabad: Residents of Satara are facing serious problems due to work on Beed Bypass road. As the road under the Sangramnagar flyover is closed for traffic, the motorists have to opt for the flyover under the Deolai Chowk causing frequent traffic jams. The situation is similar near the bridge in front of MIT.

The closure is also causing great inconvenience to the people coming and going from Osmanpura. The traffic has increased the dust saturation in the area. An attempt is made to provide protection from dust by putting water on both sides of the road. But the temporary measures are not providing any relief. Residents have questioned how long the citizens will have to bear this problem.

Officials on the other hand state that the work is going on on a war footing. But due to the slow pace of work, citizens have to face many problems. Encroachment on the service road was demolished. However, the road has been narrowed and has increased the chances of accidents due to the fact that motorists going and coming here are passing through the same road.