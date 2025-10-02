Nine emergency gates of Jayakwadi Dam closed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to heavy rainfall and a massive inflow of water from Nashik, the Jayakwadi Dam released over three lakh cusecs of water for the first time in history. This led to flooding in villages along the Godavari riverbanks, causing damage to crops. As the inflow of water slowed, nine emergency gates were closed on Wednesday morning. Currently, water is being released through 18 gates at a rate of 9,432 cusecs. The dam is 98.46% full, with the water level at 1,521.72 feet and live storage reaching 2,137.500 million cubic feet, according to branch engineer Mangesh Shelar.