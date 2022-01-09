Nine flying squads keep a close eye on the crowd

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

The prevalence of corona is increasing every day. In order to control the crowd, 9 flying squads have been appointed in each tehsil. The team will do video shooting in crowded places and will take punitive action against those violating the rules, said district collector Sunil Chavan. A meeting of all the regional heads was held at the collector office on Saturday. Many important decisions were taken in this review meeting which lasted till 8 pm. Additional collector Dr Anant Gavhane, resident deputy collector Shashikant Hadgal, deputy collector Mandar Vaidya, Dr Bharat Kadam, Prabhoday Mule, Sangeeta Sanap, Sangeeta Chavan, sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge and all tehsildars were present. Crowds at marriage halls, offices, hotels, vegetable markets will be monitored in the district through the squads.