Nine startups from Tier 2-3 cities selected for REMS incubation programme

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) had announced an incubation programme ‘Ready Engineer Magic Startups’ (REMS) under the ready engineer programme of Tata Technologies Ltd. After three rounds of scrutiny nine startups out of 136 applications were selected for the incubation programme.

REMS is a part of TATA Technologies Ltd ‘Ready Engineer’ programme which addresses the dire need of technical and financial support in the pre-incubation phase for startups especially in Tire 2 and 3 cities. Giving more information, Kedar Deshpande, director, MAGIC said that this initiative is aimed to empower budding entrepreneurs and student startups in small cities of Maharashtra and to help them transform their ideas into commercial and viable products and services. The seven-month REMS initiative will provide seed funding assistance of up to Rs 1.5 lakhs each to selected nine startups, personal guidance and mentoring by MAGIC. These startups will be provided with co-working space at the MAGIC office and networking within the ecosystem to promote their products. A separate booth will be provided free of cost in India's first virtual exhibition at TATA Technologies MAGIC Innovation Hub at 'CII’s ICONN22' competition organized for startups ecosystem, he added

Selected startups for REMS:

UdhaarLo Pvt Ltd, Aurangabad ( IT-Software/Web/SaaS), Auto Coolant Manager, Ambad (IOT/Automation), Envision Kit by Team Electra, Solapur (IOT/Automation), Wingrow Agritech Producer Company Ltd, Baramati (Agri-Tech/Food-Tech), Indafit tech, Aurangabad (Health/Medi-Tech), Adwaita Educare Pvt Ltd, Aurangabad (HR-Tech/Ed-Tech), Saurabh Prasad Agro Innovations LLP, Deolali Pravara (Agri-Tech/ Food-Tech), Sumeet Technologies, Nagpur (Health/Medi-Tech), Medworld Solutions Pvt Ltd, Aurangabad (Health/Medi-Tech).