Nirankari Sant Samagam on Dec 27

Aurangabad

A 3-day 56th annual Nirankari Sant Samagam will be held at Bidkin Delhi - Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) in Paithan tehsil between December 27 and 29. Nirankari Satguru Mata Sudikshaji Maharaj will grace the event. Similarly, the ground sewa for the preparation of this event will be held on December 25 at the same venue at 10.30 am. Member incharge Mohan Chhabra will be present. A mass marriage ceremony will be also organised on January 30, 2023 at the same venue, informed the organisers.