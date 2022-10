Nirvan Kalyanak mahotsav from Oct 25

Aurangabad:

Cultural and religious programmes have been organised at Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar on the Nirvan Kalyanak Mahotsav of Bhagwan Mahavir. A Pancharut Abhishek, Aarti and other programmes will be held on October 25. The Nirvan Laddu will be offered in the presence of Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj. A Padwa Milan programme has been organised on October 26 at 7.30 pm at Rajabazar Jain temple. A Vishesh Mantra Jap will be conducted at 12 midnight on October 23 to 25.