Nirvan mahotsav celebrated

Aurangabad:

The Nirvan Mahotsav of Bhagwan Mahavir was celebrated with devotional fervour at the Shri 1008 Chandraprabhu Khandelwal Digambar Mandir, Vedantnagar on Saturday. The programmes began with a Panchamrut abhishek of Bhagwan Chandraprabhu and Bhagwan Mahavir amidst the chanting of Shanti mantra. The nirvan ladoo was offered by the devotees. The programmes concluded in the evening with an Aarti of Bhagwan Mahavir. Dinesh Sethi, Sandeep Thole, Hukumchand Chandiwal, Bharat Thole and other devotees were present on the occasion.