Nitin Sarkate awarded best singer award in Dubai

Aurangabad, April 2:

Singer Nitin Sarkate was awarded with the best singer award in a programme held at Media Rotana Hotel, Dubai by SCS Pvt Ltd company, Ratnadhav Foundation and Mahaland Group, in Dubai, UAE recently.

Sarkate has contributed to the music industry for 25 years and has held concerts throughout India. The award was bestowed upon him for his melodious voice and personality. Speaking on the occasion, Global Ambassador Laila Rahaill said that the relationship between India and Dubai would be strengthened through such events. Chief of royal office M Nahed, Director of finance department Lakhan Paall, Mohamed Ali, Director of SCF, Emirates Abdul Aziz Mohamed, Dr Baban Jogdand, chairperson of Mahaland group adv Pandit Rathod, Rahul Bhatkule and Chetan Bandewar were present.