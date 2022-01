Nizami Begum passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

A resident of Rashidpura-Majnu Hill, Nizami Begum Abdul Qayyum Saber, has died of old age, on Friday at 12.30 am. She was 80.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Kali Masjid (Shah Bazaar) after Namaz-e-Juma and her burial took place in the Panchkunwan Qabrastan in the afternoon. She is survived by one son and two daughters.