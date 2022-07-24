No action for drunk and drive

Aurangabad, July 24:

The police use breath analyzer to detect the drunk and drive accused. However, this test was closed due to Corona crisis. After the relaxation in the Covid guidelines, the state home department again directed to conduct the test. However, one breath analyzer is used on several persons and hence the testing gets very less response from the vehicle owners. They often argue with the police. Hence, the police are even reluctant towards conducting the tests. Hence, there is a scene that the testing for drunk and drive cases are closed presently.

In 2019, action was taken against 400 persons in drunk and drive cases in the city and rural areas. Moreover, the traffic police are deployed on various other duties and hence, the breath analizer tests are conducted rarely in the city, the officers said.

The tests were closed since March 2020 and 2021 due to Corona crisis. Now, an order has been issued to conduct the breath analizer tests again this year.