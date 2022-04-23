No action in registrar’s matter due to political pressure

Aurangabad, April 22:

According to a high-level inquiry committee findings, the appointment of the registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Dr Jayashree Suryawanshi is illegal. Still, no action has been taken in this matter due to the political pressure, alleged the complainant and Marathwada president of Republican Vidyarthi Aghadi Nagraj Gaikwad.

Addressing a press conference, Gaikwad said, higher education minister Uday Sawant in a function at BAMU had clarified in an affidavit that the original appointment of BAMU registrar Dr Jayashree Suryawanshi in E M Pathak Women’s College as professor is illegal. He had also set up a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the matter. Accordingly, a committee comprising joint director Dr Prakash Bacchav, administrative officer Vanita Sanjekar and Suyash Dusane submitted a report after an inquiry to the higher education ministry. The committee has objected to the appointment of Dr Suryawanshi. It was said that she belonged to open category but her appointment was made from VJNT category. The senior officers had directed the joint director, vice chancellor and principal of the college to take necessary action in this regard.

However, no action was taken even after two and a half months due to the political pressure from the governor’s office and local MLA, Gaikwad alleged.

He also threatened to initiate an indefinite hunger strike from April 26, if justice is not done in this matter, Gaikwad said.