No agitation or morcha in Bamu sans permission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is mulling over making prior permission mandatory to submit a memorandum, stage agitation or morch.

It may be noted that students, teachers and their unions submit memorandum for their demands or raise their issues.

If they did not get any response from the administration, then they take out a morcha or stage agitation in front of the administrative building.

The general administration department (GAD) made some recommendations in the recently held Management Council (MC) meeting. After the discussions, the MC adopted a resolution over this. The GAD recommendations included making permission necessary for submission of a memorandum, staging agitation or taking out morcha without permission.

A panel was formed and it will have a chairman and members for the permission. Its chairman will be the registrar while deputy registrars of GAD and the academic department, an officer from the students development department, the sports department director, the head of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, the executive engineer and desk officer of GAD will be its members.

The GAD urged the administration to issue a circular for this purpose and steps are being taken in this regard. The security department of the campus was instructed that no one should be able to meet VC at his chamber or quarter directly.

Box

Students & teachers worried about it

The students and teachers are worried about the recommendations of GAD as they would not be able to raise their problems with the university administration. The atmosphere is likely to heat up if the circular is issued.