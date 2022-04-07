No college to get affiliation without NAAC

Aurangabad, April 7:

No college within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will not get affiliation for the academic year 2022-23 without seeking a grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

There are more than 440 colleges with over 4 lakh students in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts. The Academic Council in its meeting held in November 2021 decided to deny affiliation, and permission to a new course, division and stream.

Each college needs to seek an accreditation grade from NAAC after every five-year cycle. University officers said that a circular was issued to all the principals of the college, stating that NAAC accreditation is mandatory for all the institutes within the university’s jurisdiction.

The colleges will have to get NAAC accreditation done by July 31, 2022, or submit their details to Bamu by April 16, 2022, if not done.

The officer said that the university administration clearly stated that no college will get affiliation without accreditation nor they can give admissions to the students for the new academic year.

Colleges need to follow some instructions compulsorily; they are

--Besides eligible and approved principals, recruitment of staff like teachers, librarians, physical education directors and non-teaching staff at least 75 per cent of the total strength

---Admissions should not be done beyond the permissible limit

The university will not conduct examinations of the excess students

Some of the benefits of accreditation are as follows;

--Institution to know its strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities through an informed review process

--Identification of internal areas of planning and resource allocation

--Institutions to initiate innovative and modern methods of pedagogy

--Society look for reliable information on quality education offered

--Employers look for reliable information on the quality of education offered to the prospective recruits

-Intra and inter-institutional interactions

Some of the key indicators of the accreditation are as follows;

--Curricular Aspects

--Teaching-learning and Evaluation

-Research, Innovations and Extension

--Infrastructure and Learning Resources

--Student Support and Progression