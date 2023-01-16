No connection with 30-30 scam: Danve

Aurangabad :

“I do not believe in schemes in which one gets double and four times return on investment. So, I don’t have any connection with the 30-30 scam. I am not rich nor do I own a house. I live at my father’s house,” said MLC Ambadas Danve, Opposition Leader in State Legislative Council.

News items about his involvement in the scam were published in mass media on Monday.

In the wake of this, he held a press conference today to make a clarification.

MLC Ambadas Danve said that when he received a phone call from police officers a year ago, he had told them to come to his house or he was ready to meet them.

“Neither the officers came to me nor I went to meet them after that. All know about my wealth. I still live in my father’s house as I don’t own a house. I do not believe false schemes which are used to cheat on the pretext of giving double or four times the returns on the investment. So, there is no question of investing money in such schemes,” he asserted.

On the point of acquaintance with the prime accused of scam, he replied that he knows every person in the district.

“The 30-30 scheme is over. I received a phone from police officers a year ago. I learned that there is an amount before my name in the investors' diary siezed from Santosh Rathod. No police officers came to me for the enquiry,” he said.

When he was asked about being pressured, Danve said that one who speaks more is made silent through the action of Enforcement Action, which can be seen.

Box

Shriram Katha at Bajajnagar next week

Ambadas Danve said that a programme of ‘Shriram Katha will be organised at Bajajnagar between January 19 and 25 as part of the 95th birth anniversary celebration of Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray. H B P Ramrao Maharaj Dhok will present the Katha.

“There is a Government of 40 rebels in the State. A 40-face Ravan was born in the State. The rebellion began from the city and its fall will commence from the same place,” he hoped.