No corona patient found in district on Monday

Aurangabad, March 21:

No corona patient was found in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients Tally in District on Monday

Positive Patients: 00 (City 00 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,741

Patients discharged: 09 (City 08 rural 01)

Total discharged: 1,65,981

Active patients: 28

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Monday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 49,25,198

First Dose: 28,75,145

Second Dose: 20,07,530

Precaution Dose: 42,522