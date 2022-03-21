No corona patient found in district on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 21, 2022 09:25 PM2022-03-21T21:25:01+5:302022-03-21T21:25:01+5:30
Aurangabad, March 21:
No corona patient was found in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients Tally in District on Monday
Positive Patients: 00 (City 00 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,741
Patients discharged: 09 (City 08 rural 01)
Total discharged: 1,65,981
Active patients: 28
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Monday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 49,25,198
First Dose: 28,75,145
Second Dose: 20,07,530
Precaution Dose: 42,522