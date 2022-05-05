No corona patient found on Thursday

Aurangabad, May 5:

No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,781

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,048

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 01

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 52,73,038

First Dose: 29,84,712

Second Dose: 22,27,332

Precaution Dose: 60,994