No corona patient found on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 5, 2022 11:15 PM2022-05-05T23:15:02+5:302022-05-05T23:15:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 5: No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, May 5:
No corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and the rural areas as well.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,781
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,048
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 01
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 52,73,038
First Dose: 29,84,712
Second Dose: 22,27,332
Precaution Dose: 60,994Open in app