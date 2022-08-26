No doors on right side in auto-rickshaw

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Considering the safety of the passengers, it is mandatory for the auto-rickshaws to put a door on the right side. However, most of the rickshaws do not have a door and some have only put a cross iron rod. These rickshaws without doors can be seen speedily running on the city roads. The passengers get down the rickshaw from the right side, posing a threat for accidents.

It is expected that the passengers should get down the rickshaws only from the left side. Moreover, the drivers take the passengers in from either side.

Presently, 36,283 auto-rickshaws are running on the roads in the district. Comparatively, the number of rickshaws is more in the urban areas than in the rural areas. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has the right to impose a fine of Rs 650 on the rickshaw without a door on the first occasion or suspend the permit for 10 days. On the second occasion, the fine can increase to Rs 900 or suspend for 20 days. On the third occasion, the fine will be Rs 1250 or suspension for 30 days. The fitness certificate of the rickshaw can be canceled on the fourth occasion.

The president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena Zaker Pathan said that the RTO take action against the rickshaws without doors on the right side. Hence, the drivers should put a door on the right side.

Regional Transport Officer Sanjay Metrewar said that the fitness certificate of the rickshaw without a door is canceled after the third act. Regular drives are initiated to check the rickshaws.