No doppler radar for Marathwada even after receiving green signal

Need for updates due to fluctuating weather pattern in M'wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It has been a year and a half since the Central government approved installation of X or C-band Doppler radar for Marathwada. However, due to internal politics of some officials in the meteorological department in Delhi and Mumbai, it is reported that they are not getting the green signal to install the radar.

Heavy rains and cloud bursts have been happening in Marathwada for four years, and Kharif season crops on about 1 lakh hectares have been destroyed. This year, the heavy rains washed away rabi season crops.

There was a demand for installation of X or C-band Doppler radars for independent research and analysis of weather in Marathwada. As agriculture is dependent on rain, it is necessary to get an accurate forecast of weather. However, due to non-availability of it, the adverse weather conditions affected agriculture and industrial development.

Stopped for ten months

On February 14, a team of the IMD department inspected Mhaismal, Shulibhanjan, Bhangseemata Gad, Goga Baba hill and Kachchi Ghati, Satara area of the district. The Delhi authorities submitted an inspection report. The high ground at Mhaismal was fixed by the IMD in the month of July. The proposal for demand for land went to the Collector, but nothing further.

Nothing can be said

I cannot say anything about when and which radar will be installed in Marathwada. Only the ministry of science and technology can tell about this, said Dr Anupam Kashyap, IMD incharge, Pune.