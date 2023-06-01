No entry without helmet!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The regional transport officer (RTO) has made the helmet compulsory for two-wheelers riders for entry into the office. Similarly, the decision of helmet compulsion will be implemented in various government, semi-government offices, and colleges soon, informed the acting RTO Vijay Kathole.

Those without helmets were denied entry into RTO on Thursday. Board ‘No entry without a helmet’ was highlighted on the entrance gate of the office. Now, this decision will be implemented in more than 30 government and semi-government offices, private companies, and colleges in the city. Notices are being served to these establishments now.

Considering the safety of the workers, the company should be made helmets mandatory for the workers inside the company. It was observed that the motorcyclists who die in the accidents without helmets were mostly workers from private companies. A fixed time will be given to the establishments to implement the decision and then RTO will initiate stern action against those without helmets on the motorcycles., Kathole said.