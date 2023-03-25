No evening flight for Mumbai from today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Indigo Airline has decided to discontinue the Mumbai - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Mumbai evening flight from March 26. Now, only morning from Chikalthana Airport will be available for Mumbai. The last evening flight was operated on Saturday, in which 153 passengers went to Mumbai. The air passengers will have to face severe inconvenience with the discontinuation of the evening flight.

Presently, flights of Indigo and Air India are available from the city to Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. Indigo was operating the morning and evening flights for Mumbai. Air India also operates morning Mumbai flights. Hence, the city passengers could go and return from Mumbai within a day. However, Indigo’s new schedule will be implemented from March 26, when the evening flight has been discontinued.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tourism Development Foundation’s civil aviation committee chairman Sunit Kothari said that efforts are being taken to restore the evening flight.

Bengaluru service from March 28

Indigo will operate Bengaluru air service from the city from March 28. The service will be available three days a week.