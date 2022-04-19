Tope accuses two Shiv Sena minister of creating split in NCP

Aurangabad, April 19:

The state’s health minister and contact minister of Aurangabad, Rajesh Tope has alleged that Shiv Sena’s two ministers are trying to create a split in NCP. They are threatening the activists as well.

Tope expressed his views at a function organised at the NCP Bhavan, in presence of MP Supriya Sule, on Monday. Meanwhile, the Sena’s EGS minister Sandipan Bhumre and minister of state (MoS) for revenue Abdul Sattar refuted the allegations.

Sattar claimed that there is no existence of NCP in the district. Hence there is no question of creating a split. All the government societies are in control of Shiv Sena. Besides, no MLA or MP of NCP has been elected from here, he underlined.

Bhumre also refusted allegation saying we are playing politics of equals. Hence there is no question of threatening or misbehaving with anybody.

It may be noted that Paithan’s tehsil president Appa Nirmal Patil has narrated his complaint at NCP Bhavan that Bhumre has split our village’s eight grampanchayat members and he is also threatening them.

Tope acknowleged that the complaints against Bhumre and Sattar are true. He also clarified that the NCP activists will get less representations on various government committees.