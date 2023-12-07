No farmer avail ex gratia of Rs 2L on death of wife during delivery!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has announced granting of an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to a farmer, if his wife dies during the delivery period, under the Gopinath Munde Shetkari Apghat Vima (GMSAV). Under the scheme, the heir also included a matured son or daughter, other than the husband to avail the ex gratia.

However, the state government revised the name of the scheme from Gopinath Munde Shetkari Apghat Vima (GMSAV) to Gopinath Munde Shetkari Apghat Vima Sanugrah Anudan Yojana (GMSAVSAY) and included benefits to the survivor as well. Under the scheme, the government also grants aid of Rs 2 lakh, if the bread-winner of the family dies or becomes handicapped due to an accident, motor accident, snake-bite and electric shock. The application has to be made within a month of the incident to the tehsil level agriculture office.

The tehsil-level committee under the presidentship of tehsildar has to take decision on the application and then release the amount to the farmers’ family. Meanwhile, the agriculture department, has confirmed that it has not received any application to avail the scheme in the district.

It is learnt that the proposal has to be submitted to the office of tehsil agriculture with necessary documents within 30 days of the accident or incident. The tehsil-level committee scrutinises the applications and orders to resubmit them after corrections if there are any shortcomings.

The district agriculture superintendent officer, Prakash Deshmukh, said, “The government had set the parameters to avail benefit under the scheme. However, the office has not received any proposal claiming benefit under the scheme from the district.”