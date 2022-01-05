No lockdown in Marathwada at present

Divisional commissioner clarifies during a meeting with all district collectors

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar held a meeting with all district collectors in the division and reviewed the covid situation. Sources said that the commissioner has clarified that there will be no lockdown in the district. He also instructed the local administration to take decision on the local level for schools.

Kendrekar said that the current situation might be an indication of the third wave. This time the number of patients might cross 10,000 in a day. Around 60 to 70 per cent of the patients might get cured at home. Only those who develop severe symptoms might have to be treated in hospitals. Although the administration is prepared, stress on health administration can increase as the number of patients rises. At present patients are recovering in three to four days. But it will be necessary to take precaution. The effects of the second wave began to be felt in the second week of March 2021. The number of covid patients in Marathwada in the second wave climbed five times in 15 days.

Situation in the second wave

As on March 1, 2021, 687 patients were infected with coronavirus in urban and rural areas of 8 districts of the division. On March 16, that number had risen to 2,600. There were 1,442 patients in urban areas and 1,158 in rural areas. In addition, the number of home and institutional quarantined citizens had also increased. There were 536 containment zones. On March 1, the recovery rate was 93.62 percent. On March 16, it was 89.81 per cent. The lower mortality rate was the only positive aspect in the second wave.