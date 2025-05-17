No NAAC, no admissions in colleges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) banned 233 colleges within its jurisdiction from giving admission to first year for the academic year 2025-26 over not seeking NAAC grade. The admission quota of all the courses of the colleges was done zero in the system.

It may be noted that the State Government has made seeking a grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) compulsory to improve the quality of education, infrastructure and facilities. The Government warned of stopping the grant if colleges fail to seek the grade from the council. Bamu asked the colleges time and again for accreditation. The admission process for the first year under undergraduate and postgraduate colleges for the new academic year will commence soon.

There are 484 affiliated colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv for the coming academic year.

The Management Council took a resolution on November 21, 2024, to take action against the colleges which are eligible for the grade but do not seek it. However, 233 colleges failed to secure the grade from NAAC.

University administration reduced their admission quota to zero and banned them from admitting students for the new academic year 2025-26. Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the intake of 223 affiliated colleges which failed to undergo the NAAC accreditation was made zero.

Box

The highest number of colleges is from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while fewer are from Dharashiv.

The district-wise number of banned colleges is as follows’

District name----------------no colleges

--Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-- 87

--Beed----------------------------64

--Jalna---------------------------51

--Dharashiv---------------------31

Box

Prominent colleges in list

There are many prominent college names in the list of colleges which were banned from admitting students for the next academic year. Some of them were started in 1990, while the majority of them were launched in 2008 or 09.