No need to be vaccinated, offline classes to start at full capacity

University instructs colleges, academic year to end on July 31

Aurangabad, April 19:

The two-dose condition for students to attend offline classes has been withdrawn by the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). Therefore, students who have not taken a dose or have taken a single dose will be allowed to sit in the classroom. Hence the senior colleges will have to complete their courses offline till mid-June.

31.

The department of higher education has made it mandatory for students over the age of 18 to be given two doses of the vaccine to prevent the spread of corona infection. Students were not allowed to sit in the classroom without showing the certificate. Therefore, even though colleges were opened from October 2021, the attendance of students in the class was negligible. Many students have not been vaccinated, some have taken a single dose of the vaccine. They have to wait 84 days for the second dose. Recently, the government lifted the corona restrictions. Therefore, the university has now abolished the condition of checking the vaccine certificate to sit in the class.

The summer session examinations of the current academic year for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will begin in the last week of June. The exams will continue till the end of July. July 31 will be the last day of the current academic year. The new academic year will start from August 1. Therefore, in the current academic year and the new academic year, students will be able to attend offline classes in the colleges. An administrative source said that the university has taken this decision to increase the attendance.

100 no grade colleges

The university has conducted an academic audit of 400 colleges out of which 100 colleges have got 'No Grade'. Therefore, such colleges will no longer get government facilities and they will not get affiliation for the next year. They have been given the opportunity to undertake the necessary infrastructure and research work for grade as soon as possible.