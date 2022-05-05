No takers for city's first FOBs

Built in 2012 with Rs 50 lakh, the FOB remains rarely used

Aurangabad, May 5:

The city's first Foot Overbridge (FOB), built across the busy road near the central bus stand, that was meant to make it easier for the pedestrians to cross the road, remains barely used despite the heavy traffic flow. The FOB was constructed in 2012, by spending Rs 50 lakh. The bridge is now being mostly used by gamblers and drunkards rather than by pedestrians.

The CBS and Siddharth garden are frequented by thousands of people every day. However, it was inconvenient for the pedestrians to cross the road due to heavy traffic. The proposal to build the FOB was approved on this 60 meter wide road in 2011. The work was completed in 2012. But since then the FOB remains rarely used.

AurangabadFirst spent around 30 minutes below the over-bridge and found only two people using it. “I met with an accident while crossing the road. Ever since that accident I use FOB whenever and wherever it is possible,” said Rahul Jadhav, working with a private hospital. "People generally loaded with luggage avoid climbing the steps and opt to cross amidst traffic. Probably, escalators or automatic steps would have been the best option but it would have proved expensive for the corporation," said Satish Kale, a shopkeeper in the vicinity, adding, "It is unfortunate that Aurangabad's first FOB has no takers”.

Few people use it

In an hour, only 7 people used the FOB. There were two families with luggage. On the other hand, crowds of people were crossing the road from the CBS and the Siddharth garden using the gap of the broken road divider. It was also seen affecting the traffic.

Subway would have been convenient

It would have been more convenient to have a subway instead of a skywalk in this area. By starting shops in the subway, the unemployed could have been given employment and through this, the municipal corporation could have got income, said Kale.

Gambling, home to drunkards

Due to being rarely used, the bridge has become home to gamblers, drunkards and homeless. Lack of proper lighting makes the bridge a no go for the citizens in the night. Citizens do not even dare to use the bridge in the evening, said shopkeepers in the area.