No workshop to be organised if officers remain absent

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

“The absence of stud bloc education officer and central schools chief in the campaign launched to make up education loss of students is a matter of concern. How students will progress if teachers do not understand the projects. The workshop will not be conducted henceforth if all teachers and officers cannot attend the workshop full time,” said Dr Kalimuddin Shaikh, director of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

He was speaking in a district level workshop being organised jointly by DIET and the Education Department of Zilla Parishad. Some of the officers put their attendance and left the programme. Dr Kalimuddin Shaikh expressed concern over the officers' absence. He lauded the teachers who implements good initiatives for students.

Speaking at the programme, education officer M K Deshmukh said that students grasping level percentage has gone down to 29 from 71.

“The percentage of grasping level of students will increase up to 70 per cent if measures were taken from February 1 to April 3. Teachers should concentrate on it,” he said.

Teachers said that the acquaintance of students with numbers and words was not done because of online education.

Deshmukh instructed teachers to pay attention to develop reading, writing and grammar, training of which would be given in the programme up to April 30.