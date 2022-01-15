Non vaccinated citizens fined Rs 29,500

Aurangabad, Jan 15:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMCs)15 Nagri Mitra Pathaks checked the vaccination certificates of 7,300 citizens between January 13 and 15. It was observed that 59 citizens have not taken a single vaccine till date. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign is completing one year on Sunday. AMC collected a fine of Rs 29,500 from the concerned persons for Rs 500 each. Also, five persons were fined a total of Rs 3400 for littering and Rs 45,500 were fined to 16 persons for possession and use of banned plastic. A fine of Rs 24000 was recovered from 7 persons for dumping construction material on road and Rs 7,000 were charged to a kite seller for selling nylon manja and plastic kites, said Pramod Jadhav, head of the squad.