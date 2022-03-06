Not a single corona patient in city on Sunday

Aurangabad, March 6:

Out of the 194 tests conducted on Sunday, not a single corona patient was reported in the city while three patients were reported in the district. It is for the first time in the past two years that not a single patient has been reported. Importantly, not a single death has been reported in the district today.

The corona vaccination started from January 16, 2021. The state government has lifted the restricts from the districts completing 90 per cent of vaccination. However, Aurangabad district has not achieved 90 per cent and hence, 50 per cent restrictions continues.

The third corona wave was hit in January, 2022. Around 700 patients were reported daily but the severity was less. Most of the patients had completed both the doses and the administration was also prepared for any severe outburst. However, the situation was under control and now the daily patients tally reached zero on Sunday. Out of 194 tests, not a single patient was found positive. Presently, there 48 active patients in the city, of which 24 are in Meltron Hospital and 21 home quarantined. Patients found in the district are one in Gangapur and two in Vaijapur.

Patients Tally in District on Sunday

Positive Patients: 03 (City 00 rural 03)

Total Patients: 1,69,680

Patients discharged: 13 (City 09 rural 04)

Total discharged: 1,65,887

Active patients: 61

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Sunday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 47,38,481

First Dose: 28,52,868

Second Dose: 18,46,692

Precaution Dose: 38,921