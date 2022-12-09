Not only a lesson, but there should be full course on Shivaji Maharaj

Chandrakant Patil : Workshop on National Education Policy at Vande Mataram Sabhagruha

Aurangabad: We owe a great deal of respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We are here because of him. But there are only two chapters on his life in the school syllabus. There should be a 100-200 mark course on Shivaji Maharaj in the new educational policy. Also information about the Martyrs of Marathwada Mukti Sangram, freedom struggle, architect of Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar should be taught to the future generation,' said the minister of higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil. He was speaking in a workshop on new education policy at Vande Mataram Sabhagruha in the city on Friday.

The implementation of National Education Policy has started in the state. Many changes in the curriculum are in the new education policy. On this backdrop, Patil commented on what the new curriculum may contain. He said, the country got its constitution because of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It has complete clarity of what to do in case of any complication. Therefore, in the last 75 years, no constitutional problem has ever arisen. However, we still don’t know many minute details of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar like what was his original name, how did he get the name Ambedkar, how many books did he write and where is his house located in Mumbai. Therefore, while insisting on technology in the new educational policy, efforts are being made to inculcate such important aspects. Today's generation needs to learn dualism and non-dualism. Students and professors were present.

Information shared on new education policy

The dean of science and technology branch of BAMU Dr Bhalchandra Waikar, informed about the new educational policy, expected institutional development plan, academic credit system, Choice based credit system and research. Dr Chetna Sonkamble informed about courses under central authority, Dr Prashant Amritkar informed about research grant, education in mother tongue, placement cell and Dr Valmik Sarwade elaborated on NAAC assessment, academic pursuits and alumni connect.