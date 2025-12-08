Notice issued to 2 Gram Sevaks in case of embezzlement of Rs 61.74 lakhs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two gram sevaks have been issued show-cause notices over suspected misappropriation of Rs 61,74,922 in works carried out under the Matoshri Panand Road initiative of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Phulambri.

Gram sevaks S.B. Gajewad and Sarla Ingle are suspected of releasing payments for a total of nine Panand road works, including the Matoshri Panand Road at Dhamangaon, without conducting the mandatory on-site inspection. Zilla Parishad deputy ceo Anupama Nandanwankar conducted a detailed inquiry and submitted a report.

According to the report, the gram sevaks misled senior officials by failing to carry out inspections as required under government guidelines. It was found that large expenditures were recorded at sites where the work had not actually been completed. This failure to perform their official duties amounts to a violation of the MGNREGS Act, 2005, as well as Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad District Service (Conduct) Rules, 1967.

Following these findings, a show-cause notice has been issued to Gajewad and Ingle, asking them why the amount of Rs 61,74,922 should not be recovered from them and why disciplinary action should not be taken. They have been directed by Zilla Parishad ceo Ankit to submit a detailed explanation within 48 hours.