Notices issued following encroachment on Ajanta bus stand land

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

A criminal petition has been submitted in Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court requesting to remove encroachment on the 22 R land at Bus Stand in Ajanta City.

Following the hearing on the petition, the division bench comprising Justice V K Jadhav and Justice Sandeepkumar C More ordered to issued notices to the state government and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), and the Superintendent of police. The next hearing will be held on April 5.

Ajanta city bus stand is situated in Ajanta city on Gut No. 162, 22 R land. However, barring the office of the controller, all the land of the bus stand is encroached by hotels, eateries, pan kiosks, mobile repair shops, chicken and mutton shops, and salons.

The encroachment was not removed despite several applications to the local depot manager, tehsildar, and police administration. No cases have been filed in this regard until now. Thus, some residents filed a petition through Adv Angad Kanade.