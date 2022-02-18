Notices to 34 for not showing poll expenses

Aurangabad, Feb 17: The election department has served notices on 34 candidates for not showing the election expenses during the Nagarpanchayat elections in Soyegaon.

The department has warned of stern action if the expenses are not presented in the given time.

The Nagarpanchayat elections were held in Soyegaon, a month back. In all, 62 candidates had filed nominations, of them, 34 have not submitted the election expenses to the election department yet. Hence, notices have been issued and they are asked to submit the expenses within seven days.