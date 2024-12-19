Notices to state government; CSMC in connection with development plan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the context of petitions filed regarding the city's Development Plan, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Mangesh Patil and Justice Prafulla Khubalkar, has ordered the serving of notices to the State Government, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, and the government-appointed Town Planning Officer. The next hearing on these petitions will take place on January 8, 2025.

On Thursday, a joint hearing was held in the bench regarding approximately 22 petitions requesting that the government's decision on the proposed amendments to the city's plan be made after hearing the petitioners' views. Hence after hearing, the bench gave the above order.

The rough draft of the development plan, along with the proposed amendments, has been submitted to the state government for approval. Against this, various petitioners, including Shriram Hande and Vishwanath Aadbe, have filed petitions. According to the petitioners, their properties were not affected in the original rough draft of the plan. However, the government-appointed officials have sent the rough draft with amendments to the government for approval, which will affect the petitioners' properties. Therefore, the petitioners requested that the government provide them an opportunity to present their objections before making a final decision on the amendments.

In response, the chief government pleader, Amarjeet Singh Girasé, said that the rough draft with amendments has been submitted to the government for approval. Under Section 31 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, for the implementation of the amendments, if the state government deems them fundamental, it must seek objections and issue a notification for the same, allowing one month for written objections. However, since the government has not yet issued the notification, the petitions are premature, he argued. Advocates J M Murkute, Chandrakant Thorat and others represented the petitioners.