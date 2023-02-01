Notorious bootlegger Chingya detained under MPDA

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The state excise department has initiated an action of detaining a notorious bootlegger in Harsul prison under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act for smuggling illicit liquor in the Jalna and Aurangabad districts. The accused has been identified as Bhaulal alias Chingya Devchand Jarhade (34, Pisadevi, native of Nandi, Ambad, Jalna). This is the second action under MPDA in the past six months, said SP Santosh Zagade in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Cases of manufacturing illicit liquor and other crimes were registered against Chingya with Chikalthana, Pachod, Mantha and Ambad police stations. Similarly, cases of smuggling illicit liquor in Jalna and Aurangabad districts were also registered. He used to abuse, beat and threaten the people along with manufacturing the liquor.

Hence, the excise department submitted a proposal to the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey to detain Chingya under MPDA. Pandey sanctioned the proposal on January 31 and Chingya was detained in Harsul prison on February 1, Zagde said.

The action was executed by deputy superintendent Pradeep Pote, inspector Vijay Rokade, second inspector Sharad Rote, Arun Tatale, Bharat Daund, Pradeep Mohite, assistant second inspector Ganesh Nagve, Praveen Puri and others.

Earlier, a bootlegger Krishna Sitaram Potdukhe was detained in Harsul prison under MPDA Act on August 14, 2022, Zagade said.