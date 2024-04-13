Notorious criminal out on bail restarts prostitution ring

Arrested again after police raid, served under MPDA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jeevan Kesar Singh Jarwal (22, Bebalchi Wadi), a repeat offender with a history of prostitution and violence, returned to his criminal activities after securing bail for a previous arrest. Jarwal was apprehended during a raid led by deputy superintendent Pooja Nagre in February. The raid exposed a prostitution ring operating out of Hotel Siddhant Beer Bar Restaurant.

Acting on a tip, inspector Ravikiran Darwade of the Chikalthana police station, on Friday, directed a team led by API Saadhan Pawar and PSI Sanjay Khatangle to set a trap. The officials sent undercover officers to pose as customers. Once they confirmed the prostitution activity, the police raided the location and successfully rescued two women. Jarwal resisted arrest, attempting to intimidate the officers with physical threats and arguments. The police remained undeterred and apprehended him.

According to police, Jarwal has an extensive criminal record with eleven cases, including theft, assault, arson, and prior prostitution charges. Five of these offenses occurred within the Chikalthana police station jurisdiction. He was detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act in a prior case in Harsul jail. Despite his arrest and subsequent detainment, Jarwal wasted no time in restarting his illegal operations upon release. He reportedly targeted women from underprivileged backgrounds, luring them with promises of money.

A complaint was filed in the Chikalthana police station, and produced before the court that remanded Jarwal to police custody for two days.