Notorious criminal Sunny Gaikwad jailed

Lokmat News NetworkChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A notorious criminal involved in armed robbery, extortion and threats to kill has been transferred to Harsul Jail for one year on Monday under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

The name of the criminal is Sunny Ram Gaikwad (21). The action was taken by SP Vinaykumar Rathod against Sunny. His criminal activities had escalated in Paithan city and surrounding areas in recent days. Despite previous preventive measures, Gaikwad's behaviour worsened and his influence grew as crime rates continued to rise. Following this, SP Vinaykumar Rathod recommended action under the MPDA and the local crime branch along with Paithan police prepared a proposal. The proposal was approved by District Collector Deelip Swami on November 15. Gaikwad was arrested in Nanded and transferred to Harsul Jail on Monday. The action was carried out under the guidance of SP Rathod, Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, SDO Dr Siddheshwar Bhore and police officers including Satish Wagh, Sanjay Deshmukh, Eknath Nagargoje and Dashrath Gurukul.