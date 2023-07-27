Notorious goon arrested with country-made pistol

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC and the crime branch police arrested a listed notorious goon on police record with a country-made pistol at Eklahera on Thursday afternoon. The arrested has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Pimple (40, Kaigaon). The police seized a pistol worth RS 10,000 from him.

Police said, two accused opened fired on a youth ARjun Raju Kale (22) at Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Tuesday, but he was saved in the attack. The police were searching accused Shravan Pimple (Naitale, Niphad, Nashik). A case was registered against the accused Shravan Pimple and his accomplice and the police were searching them.

When the police team reached Eklahara, one person started running after seeing them. The police nabbed him and found a country-made pistol with him. During, interrogation, he was identified as notorious goon Dnyaneshwar Pimple. Several cases have been registered against him. The action was executed by PI Avinash Aghav, PI Sandeep Gurme, API Gautam Wawale, PSI Sandeep Shinde and others.